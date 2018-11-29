Future USS Michael Monsoor Departs Naval Station Guantanamo Bay

(Source: US Navy; issued Nov 29, 2018)

Since the US Navy completed the acceptance of its second Zumwalt-class destroyer in February (photo), it has provided no update on her activities, and issued no photographs, veiling the ship in an unexpected shroud of secrecy. (USN file photo)

GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba --- The future USS Michael Monsoor (DDG 1001), the second Zumwalt-class guided-missile destroyer, departed Naval Station Guantanamo Bay after completing a port visit Nov. 19-21.



“I have been coming to Naval Base Guantanamo for nearly three decades and I've always been impressed with the level of commitment and service of the Sailors, Marines, Soldiers, Airmen, and Guardsmen here,” said Capt. Scott Smith, commanding officer of Michael Monsoor. “It's only in later years that I've come to appreciate the logistical and strategic importance of our oldest overseas base. This is a maritime forward operating location that serves the joint force and partner nations well and I am pleased that we could be part of its rich history.”



While in port, Michael Monsoor utilized the base’s gun range by holding an M500 gunshoot, took advantage of the many Morale, Welfare, and Recreation facilities, and facilitated key leader engagement by providing tours for area leadership. Capt. John Fischer, Commander, Naval Station Guantanamo Bay and Command Master Chief Nicholas Messina, Naval Station Guantanamo Bay visited the ship while pierside and joined Capt. Smith and Michael Monsoor’s Command Master Chief, Master Chief Petty Officer Patrick A. Tummins, on air at American Forces Network (AFN) Guantanamo Bay, the radio station on base, the following day.



The ship is named for Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Michael A. Monsoor. Monsoor was a Navy SEAL who was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor for his heroic actions in Ramadi, Iraq, Sept. 29, 2006, when, to save the lives of those around him, he threw himself onto a grenade that had been lobbed onto the rooftop where he was positioned.



The Zumwalt-class features a state-of-the-art electric propulsion system, a wave-piercing tumblehome hull, stealth design and the latest war fighting technology and weaponry available.



Michael Monsoor is currently transiting to San Diego, and, upon arrival, will begin a combat availability and then undergo a combat test period. The ship is scheduled to be commissioned into the Navy Jan. 26, 2019, in Coronado, Calif.



