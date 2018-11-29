Iran Adds 2 New Submarines to Naval Fleet

(Source: Xinhua; issued Nov 29, 2018)

TEHRAN --- Iran's Navy on Thursday added two new Ghadir-class submarines to its fleet in southern waters, official IRNA news agency reported.



The submarines are capable of launching subsurface-to-surface missiles, torpedoes and mines, IRNA said.



They are also capable of carrying personnel to the adjacent shores, it added.



The two submarines were unveiled during a ceremony attended by Iran's Navy Commander Hossein Khanzadi in the southern port city of Bandar Abbas.



The Ghadir-class submarines are designed to cruise within the shallow waters of the Gulf to protect Iran's maritime borders.



