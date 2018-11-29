Tindal Spend Now ‘Close to $1 Billion’ (excerpt)

(Source: Katherine Times; posted Nov 29, 2018)

By Chris McLennan

Spending on the upgrade of the Tindal RAAF Base is now close to $1 billion.Previous estimates on the base upgrades in preparation for the arrival of Australia's new fleet of Joint Strike Fighters were around half that.And the work at Tindal will continue beyond the jets' touch down to continue for at least another five years.The Federal Government's investment was outlined by Department of Defence deputy secretary Estate and Infrastructure Steve Grzeskowiak in Katherine this week.