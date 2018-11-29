Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Nov 29, 2018)

Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded an $18,497,196 modification to a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00019-18-D-0129).



This modification exercises the ordering period for the first option year and provides for emerging capabilities and analysis systems engineering activities to include programmatic and logistics tasks that will analyze the F-35 air system's ability to meet future operational requirements, investigating cost and weight reduction program options, and conducting modeling and simulation activities.



Additional assessments may include such efforts as analyzing changes to design life, operational readiness, reliability, and air system design and configuration.



Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed in December 2019. No funds will be obligated at time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual task orders as they are issued.



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

