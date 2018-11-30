Australian P-8A Poseidon Maritime Patrol Aircraft to Enforce Sanctions on North Korea

(Source: Australian Department of Defence; issued Nov 30, 2018)

Next week Australia will deploy a P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft to Japan to conduct maritime surveillance in support of the international effort to enforce United Nations Security Council resolutions on North Korea.



Minister for Defence, the Hon Christopher Pyne MP, said the deployment supports Australia’s ongoing economic and diplomatic pressure on North Korea.



“This is part of Australia’s commitment to deter and disrupt illicit trade and sanctions evasion activities by North Korea and its associated networks,” Minister Pyne said.



“This deployment follows on from Defence’s previous contribution of a P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft in April, and two AP-3C Orion maritime patrol aircraft in September this year.



“Australia continues to work with partners to maintain pressure on North Korea until it takes concrete, verifiable and irreversible steps to denuclearisation



“A stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific remains Australia’s priority.”



