Morocco – Abrams Tank Enhancement, Support, and Equipment

(Source: Defense Security Cooperation Agency; issued Nov 29, 2018)

WASHINGTON --- The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to Morocco of enhancements to one hundred sixty-two (162) Abrams tanks for an estimated cost of $1.259 billion. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale on November 28, 2018.



The Government of Morocco has requested to purchase enhancements to one hundred sixty-two (162) Abrams tanks procured through the Excess Defense Article (EDA) program to one of the following variants: M1A1 Situational Awareness (baseline version), M1A2M (includes Commander’s Independent Thermal Viewer) or M1A1 U.S. Marine Corps version (includes Slew to Cue).



Included in the possible sale are one hundred sixty-two (162) M2 Chrysler Mount Machine Guns; three hundred twenty-four (324) M240 Machine Guns; one thousand thirty-five (1,035) M865 Training SABOT Rounds; and one thousand, six hundred ten (1,610) M831Al HEAT Rounds.



Also included are one hundred sixty-two (162) Export Single Channel Ground and Airborne Radio Systems (SINCGARS); one hundred sixty-two (162) RT-1702 Receiver Transmitters; one hundred sixty-two (162) M250 Smoke Grenade Launchers; M962 .50 caliber rounds; special armor; Hunter/Killer technology, which may include the Commander's Independent Thermal Viewer (CITV) or Slew to Cue solution; Commander’s Weapon Station Variant which may include the Commander’s Weapon Station (CWS), Stabilized Commander’s Weapon Station (SCWS), or Common Remotely Operated Weapon Station- Low Profile (CROW-LP); spare parts; support equipment; upgrade/maintenance of engines and transmissions; depot level support; Government-Furnished Equipment (GFE); repair parts; communication support equipment; tool and test equipment; training; U.S. Government and contractor engineering, technical, and logistics support services; and other related elements of logistics and program support.



The total estimated program cost is $1.259 billion.



This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security and capacity of a major Non-NATO Ally.



This proposed sale of M1A1 tank enhancements will contribute to the modernization of Morocco's tank fleet, enhancing its ability to meet current and future threats. These tanks will contribute to Morocco's goal of updating its military capability while further enhancing interoperability with the United States and other allies. Morocco will have no difficulty absorbing this equipment into its armed forces.



The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region.



The prime contractor will be General Dynamics Land Systems in Sterling Heights, Michigan. Refurbishment work will be performed at Anniston Army Depot in Anniston, Alabama and the Joint Systems Manufacturing Center in Lima, Ohio. There are currently no known offset agreements proposed in connection with this potential sale, but one is expected due to Moroccan law.



Implementation of this proposed sale will require annual trips to Morocco involving up to 55 U.S. Government and 13 contractor representatives for a period of up to five years to manage the fielding and training for the program.



There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.



This notice of a potential sale is required by law and does not mean the sale has been concluded.



-ends-



