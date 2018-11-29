Additional 250 Million Euros for Modernization of the Bundeswehr

(Source: German Ministry of Defence; issued Nov 29, 2018)

(Unofficial English translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

The Bundestag’s Budget Committee approved on Wednesday several submissions from the Federal Ministry of Defense with a total funding of around 250 million euros. This term includes all procurement projects of the Bundeswehr whose total value exceeds 25 million euros.



All of these projects are already earmarked and approved in the federal budget. However, they require the separate approval of the Budget Committee.



New SAR helicopters

For the search and rescue service over land, the German Armed Forces will acquire seven new fully equipped Air Utility Helicopter Search and Rescue (LUH-SAR) SAR helicopters by Airbus Helicopters by the end of 2020.



The new aircraft will replace the aged Bell UH-1D, and will cost 72.4 million euros including crew training. A comprehensive logistical support package over nine years will cost another 66.1 million euros.



Upgrade for Rocket Launcher

Furthermore, the Budget Committee gave the green light for a contract for the supply of 32 unprotected military tractors costing around 28.5 million euros. They will replace the 40-year-old transport vehicles in service, and will in future be used in a demand-oriented manner with protected semi-trailer tractors of similar construction.



In addition, 18 MARS rocket launchers will be upgraded to the MARS II standard at a cost of about 42 million euros. These systems are currently "mothballed" (in long-term storage) and will be provided, inter alia, with improved fire control system and electric-powered aiming.



Improvements for the recovery tank

A contract for the production and delivery of battlefield equipment and universal transport platforms, including accessories and documentation, as well as their integration into 69 Bergepanzer 3 Buffalo recovery armored vehicles was also approved. The financial envelope for this measure amounts to approximately € 29.9 million.



The new technology is more efficient and will significantly increase the safety of the personnel deployed under combat conditions, as the mining operations will be protected in the future.



Further use of Heron 1

Following the approval of the Budget Committee, the Federal Armed Forces and the international allies in Afghanistan and Mali have cleared the way for an uninterrupted provision of the interim solution for the in-depth intelligence system - abbreviated to SAATEG (interim system for imaging intelligence at depth in the country of deployment)



The unmanned Heron 1 aircraft system is still to be used. The cost of deployment in Afghanistan will be 49.4 million euros by the end of May 2020, or 43.8 million for use in Mali by the end of July 2020.



More staff

The fact that the Bundeswehr is growing is evident not only in the material but also in the staff. With currently more than 180,000 soldiers, it has been possible to win more than 6,000 professional and temporary soldiers over the past two and a half years with the help of the turnaround in personnel.



