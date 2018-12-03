Rosoboronexport to Showcase Over 300 Pieces of Russian Weaponry at Debut EDEX 2018 Exhibition in Egypt

(Source: Rosoboronexport; issued Dec 03, 2018)

Rosoboronexport (part of the Rostec State Corporation) will be showcasing 300+ pieces of modern Russian military hardware at the EDEX 2018 International Egypt Defense Exhibition. The event will be held from 3 to 5 December in Cairo (Egypt).



“EDEX is the first large-scale defense exhibition in North Africa. Rosoboronexport sees enormous potential in the exhibition for cooperation. We will be exhibiting here most of new Russian-made export products that are now actively gaining positions in the global arms market. I am sure they will arouse a lot of interest among representatives of the armed forces of Egypt, North African and the Middle East countries, as well as guests from other regions of the world,” said Alexander Mikheev, Director General of Rosoboronexport.



At EDEX 2018, Rosoboronexport is the organizer of Russia’s single display that will be featuring products for all services of the armed forces from 11 major Russian defense manufacturers.



A full-size Russian Ka-52 Alligator scout/attack helicopter will be demonstrated at the exhibition.



Russian military products, including the Yak-130 trainer (combat trainer) aircraft, Su-35 multipurpose super-maneuverable fighter, MiG-29M/M2 multirole front-line fighter, Mi-17, Mi-26, Mi-28NE, Mi-35, and Ansat helicopters will be on display at Rosoboronexport’s stand.



The S-400 Triumph air defense missile systems, Tor-M2E and Buk-M2E SAM systems, Pantsir-S1 self-propelled anti-aircraft gun/missile system, as well as the Igla-S and Verba MANPADS may be of interest to representatives from air defense forces.



The T-90MS main battle tank, BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicle, BMPT Terminator tank support combat vehicle, BTR-82A armored personnel carrier, Khrizantema-S and Kornet-E ATGM systems, as well as small arms and close combat weapons may draw attention of army delegations from partner countries. These weapon systems have been successfully tested under real combat conditions and are best suited for combating terrorism in different climatic conditions.



Rosoboronexport unveils advanced products at EDEX 2018, including the BT-3F armored personnel carrier, Karakurt-E and Sarsar class missile ships, 76.2-mm AK-176MA-01automatic naval gun system, as well as the Orion-E aerial reconnaissance system based on medium-altitude long-endurance (MALE) UAVs.



