Over 100 Jobs Supported in Landing Helicopter Dock and Landing Craft Sustainment Agreement

(Source: Australian Department of Defence; issued Dec 03, 2018)

Naval Ship Management will partner with the Australian Defence Force to sustain and support Landing Helicopter Docks (LHD) and LHD Landing Crafts (LLCs) over the long term under a historic new agreement.



Minister for Defence, the Hon Christopher Pyne MP congratulates Naval Ship Management, an existing joint venture between UGL and Babcock, on being selected to sustain and support this strategically important capability over fifteen years, from July 2019.



“Naval Ship Management has a proven track record within similar sustainment programs, with proven performance in innovation, collaboration and building Australian Defence Industry workforce capability,” Minister Pyne said.



“More than 1,000 direct and indirect jobs will be supported in Sydney and across a national supply chain through this contract is which is valued at more than $1.5 billion.”



“This large scale, long term sustainment contract will provide Australian Defence Industry, and Small to Medium Enterprise with the confidence they need to invest in growing the skills and capabilities of their workforce.”



“The new agreement will give Australian defence industry more certainty and encourage investment in industry infrastructure, capability and jobs.”



“Naval Ship Management has committed to maximising Australian industry content through engaging its existing supply chain as well as providing increased opportunities and utilisation of Small to Medium Enterprises in the Sydney region and across the Australian supply chain.”



“We are looking forward to working with them to ensure the continued safe and reliable delivery of the LHD assets.”



-ends-

