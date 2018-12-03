Safran to Support Royal Danish Air Force Arriel Engine Fleet

(Source: Safran Helicopter Engines; issued Dec 03, 2018)

BORDES, France --- Safran Helicopter Engines has signed a contract with Denmark's Defence Acquisition and Logistics Organization (DALO), to support 11 Arriel 1D1-powered AS550C2 Fennec operated by the Royal Danish Air Force (RDAF). The engines will now be covered by Safran's Global Support Package (GSP) and the contract will last until mid-2030s, when the fleet is retired.



In July 2016, Safran signed a seven-year contract to support 14 RTM 322-powered EH101 Merlin operated by the RDAF. Since then, 75 engines have been protected by a Safran GSP.



This new agreement satisfies the RDAF requirement for engine availability in anticipation of domestic and international military operations.



Captain (Navy) Kim Bo Meier, Director Air Force Systems at DALO, said: "DALO looks forward to this agreement ensuring sufficient engines to support operational tasks during the period. The contract reaffirms the excellent working relationship that exists between the parties."



Olivier Le Merrer, Safran Helicopter Engines Executive Vice President Support & Services, said: "This contract marks a major new milestone in our partnership with DALO and the RDAF. We will deliver world-class services to guarantee the availability of their engines, thus demonstrating that the GSP model is particularly well-suited to supporting the engine fleets of modern armed forces".



Under the GSP, the customer receives a commitment to have serviceable engines available whenever they need them. Other GSP principles also apply, including budget certainty, fixed price per engine flying hour and a technical partnership with the OEM.



This particular GSP will be managed by Safran Helicopter Engines Germany, which supports more than 280 operators flying in Germany, Scandinavia, Central and Eastern Europe, Russia and Central Asia.



GSP is part of EngineLife Services, Safran's range of solutions for helicopter engine operators.





