Increasingly Effective Fires by the Heavy Rocket Launcher’s New Ammunition

(Source: Finnish Army; issued Dec 01, 2018)

The Finnish Defence Forces’ sustained readiness for long-range fires has become increasingly efficient. The conducted test firing validated the effect and precision accuracy of the heavy rocket launcher’s new ammunition.The Finnish Army has successfully conducted test firing to benchmark the effect and precision accuracy of the area effects capability ammunition of the GMLRS AW (Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System Alternative Warhead) in long-range fires. The test firing was conducted into the Rovajärvi training exercise area on Saturday 1 December 2018.In the Finnish Defence Forces’ long-range joint effects, the acquired targets are influenced by joint effects impacted on land, at sea, and in the air. The heavy rocket launcher forms part of the Finnish Defence Forces’ entity for joint long-range effects. The firing now conducted focused on testing the Finnish Army’s capabilities for long-range fires.The GMLRS ammunition fired by a heavy rocket launcher complement this entity. The area effects capability ammunition of the GMLRS AW blasts fragmentation while exploding above the target. The range of the GPS-guided rockets is approximately 80 kilometres.“The performance capability of this new ammunition has now become validated. The GMLRS rockets will enhance the Finnish Defence Forces’ readiness for sustained long-range fires. These rockets enable precision fires from increasingly longer distances and thus increase the capability for defending the entire country,” Inspector of Artillery, Colonel Pasi Pasivirta explains.The procurement decision on the GMLRS ammunition of the heavy rocket launcher was made in the year 2016 enabling the Finnish Army’s new long-range area effects capability. This caters for increasingly effective utilisation of the heavy rocket launcher procured in 2006 with access to a more versatile selection of ammunition.-- The ammunition element is packaged in a rocket pod standardised for utilisation by a heavy rocket launcher-- One heavy rocket launcher can be loaded with two pods-- A rocket pod carries six rockets-- The GMLRS ammunition and heavy rocket launcher system are manufactured by Lockheed Martin, USA.-- Area effects capability-- Pre-fragmented AW warhead (wolframite blast fragmentation)-- Range 15 – 80+ km-- Guidance and control system by GPS/Inertia-ends-