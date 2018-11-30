Nurol Makina Has Delivered 500 Units of Ejder Yalçın Domestically and Abroad and Has Increased the Number of Its Export Customers to Five

(Source: Anadolu Agensi; published Nov 30, 2018)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

In recent years, Turkey’s defense industry has made remarkable progress and exported a wide range of armored vehicles, principally to Muslim countries of the Middle East and southern Asia, such as this Ejder Yalçin 4x4 vehicle. (Nurol photo)