DAC Approves for Acquisition of Defence Equipment

(Source: Indian Ministry of Defence; issued Dec 01, 2018)

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) chaired by Raksha Mantri Smt Nirmala Sitharaman met today and accorded approval for acquisition of defence equipment for about Rs 3,000 crore.



As a follow up of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) decision in October 2018 for procurement of four P1135.6 Follow-on Ships, the DAC granted approval for procurement of indigenous BrahMos Missile for two Indian Navy ships to be built in Russia. The indigenously designed BrahMos Missile is a tested and proven supersonic cruise missile and will form the primary weapon on-board these Ships.



The DAC also approved the procurement of Armoured Recovery Vehicles (ARVs) for the Indian Army’s Main Battle Tank Arjun. These are designed and Developed by DRDO and would be manufactured by M/s BEML. ARVs ensure efficient and speedy repair and recovery operations during combat.



