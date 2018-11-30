Rokot Launch Vehicle Successfully Blasts Off from Plesetsk Cosmodrome

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued Nov 30, 2018)

Today, at 3:15 am, crews of the Space Force of the Russian Aerospace Forces have successfully launched the Rokot launch vehicle to put a cluster of military satellites into orbit from Plesetsk Cosmodrome in the interest of the Russian Defence Ministry.



All the pre-launch operations and the launch itself was carried out as planned.



Two minutes of the launch, the Rokot was accepted for control by ground-based facilities of the Titov Main Test and Space Systems Control Centre.



At the estimated time, all three spacecraft of the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation were put into the targeted orbit, and accepted for control by ground-based facilities of the Space Troops of the Aerospace Forces.



A stable telemetric connection has been established and maintained with spacecraft. The spacecraft on-board systems are functioning in standard mode.



This is the second launch of the Rokot spacecraft from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome in 2018. The previous launch took place this April.



The Rokot is a space launch vehicle capable of delivering light and medium payloads to orbit. It was created on the basis of the RS-18 (SS-19) intercontinental ballistic missile.



Its first launch from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome took place on May 16, 2000. So far, 29 Rokot launches have been held to put about 70 satellites into orbit.



