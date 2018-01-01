Pentagon Contract Announcements

(Source: U.S. Department of Defense; issued Nov. 30, 2018)

Bechtel Plant Machinery Inc., Monroeville, Pennsylvania, is awarded an $889,949,558 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for Naval nuclear propulsion components.

Work will be performed in Monroeville, Pennsylvania (74 percent); and Schenectady, New York (26 percent).

No completion date or additional information is provided on Naval Nuclear Propulsion program contracts.

Fiscal 2019 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding in the amount of $617,385,193 will be obligated at time of award and funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.

This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 U.S. Code. 2304(c)(1) - only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements.

The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity (N00024-19-C-2115).





-- Bechtel Plant Machinery Inc., Monroeville, Pennsylvania, is awarded a $634,011,726 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for Naval nuclear propulsion components.

Work will be performed in Monroeville, Pennsylvania (71 percent); and Schenectady, New York (29 percent).

No completion date or additional information is provided on Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program contracts.

Fiscal 2019 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding in the amount of $610,145,142 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.

This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 U.S. code 2304(c)(1) - only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements.

The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity (N00024-19-C-2114).





-- Bechtel Plant Machinery Inc., Monroeville, Pennsylvania, is awarded a $233,211,071 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for Naval nuclear propulsion components.

Work will be performed in Monroeville, Pennsylvania (93 percent); and Schenectady, New York (7 percent).

No completion date or additional information is provided on Naval Nuclear Propulsion program contracts.

Fiscal 2019 other procurement (Navy) funding in the amount of $111,996,969 and fiscal 2019 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding in the amount of $2,852,823 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.

This contract was not competitively procured.

The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity (N00024-19-C-2112).



-ends-

