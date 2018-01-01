Pentagon Contract Announcements

(Source: U.S. Department of Defense; issued Nov. 30, 2018)

-- Grove Resource Solutions Inc.,* Frederick, Maryland (N6523619D4800);

-- Millennium Corp., * Arlington, Virginia (N6523619D4801);

-- SimVentions Inc.,* Fredericksburg, Virginia (N6523619D4802);

-- BAE Systems Technology Solutions & Services Inc., Rockville, Maryland (N6523619D8403);

-- Booz Allen Hamilton, McLean, Virginia (N6523619D4804);

-- CACI NSS Inc., Reston, Virginia (N6523619D4805);

-- General Dynamics Information Technology, Fairfax, Virginia (N6523619D4806);

-- Leidos, Reston, Virginia (N6523619D4807);

-- Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Redondo Beach, California (N6523619D4808), and

-- Scientific Research Corp., Atlanta, Georgia (N6523619D4809),



are each awarded a combined $898,000,000 multiple award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, performance-based service contract utilizing cost-plus-fixed-fee and firm-fixed-price task orders.



The contracts are for Cyber Mission Engineering support services and provide for the delivery of information warfare capabilities through sea, air, land, space, electromagnetic, and cyber domains through the full range of military operations and levels of war.



These contracts include a five-year ordering period, one 24-month option period, and one six-month option-to-extend-services in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulation Clause 52.217-8.



If all options are exercised, the cumulative value of these contracts will increase to $962,000,000. Work will be performed worldwide and is expected to be completed by November 2024. If all options are exercised, work would continue until May 2027.



Navy working capital funds in the amount of $25,000 will be divided equally among all awardees and obligated at the time of award. Contract funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



The multiple award contracts were competitively procured by full and open competition with reserves for small business via the Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center e-Commerce central website and the Federal Business Opportunities website, with 25 timely offers received.



Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center Atlantic, Charleston, South Carolina, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

