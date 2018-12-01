US Naval Commander Found Dead In Bahrain Home (excerpt)

(Source: The National; published Dec 02, 2018)





Chief of Naval Operations Admiral John Richardson said Vice Admiral Scott Stearney was found dead on Saturday. The US Navy in co-operation with Bahrain's Ministry of Interior are investigating the death, but have yet to reach a conclusion. However, no foul play is suspected, Adm Richardson said in a statement.



The top US naval commander had pledged to defend critical shipping routes through the Red Sea and Arabian Gulf from Iranian threats, who he described as having “malign interests” aimed at destabilising the region.



Stearney was also commander for the Fifth Fleet, which includes the Arabian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, Gulf of Aden, Red Sea and the Arabian Sea.



Rear Admiral Paul Schlise, the deputy commander of Fifth Fleet, has taken over Stearney's duties. (end of excerpt)





U.S. Navy Statement on Death of Vice Adm. Scott A. Stearney

(Source: US Navy; issued Dec 01, 2018)

WASHINGTON --- Chief of Naval Operations Adm. John Richardson released the following statement Dec. 1, 2018, on the death of Vice Adm. Scott A. Stearney who served as commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet.



“Team, it's my sad duty to inform you that today the Secretary of the Navy Richard V. Spencer and I were told that Vice Adm. Scott Stearney, our commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet, was found deceased in his residence in Bahrain today. This is devastating news for the Stearney family, for the team at 5th Fleet, and for the entire U.S. Navy.



“Scott Stearney was a decorated naval warrior. He was a devoted husband and father, and he was a good friend to all of us. The Naval Criminal Investigative Service and the Bahraini Ministry of Interior are cooperating on the investigation, but at this time no foul play is suspected. Rear Adm. Paul Schlise, the deputy commander of 5th Fleet, has assumed command and is maintaining continuity in our responsibilities and posture in the U.S. 5th Fleet.



“I ask that you keep the Stearney family in your prayers and respect their privacy as they navigate through these very difficult times. We will keep you informed as we learn more. Thank you very much.



-ends-

