Naval Group Showcases its Latest Innovations at EDEX 2018 in Cairo

(Source: Naval Group; issued Dec 03, 2018)

On December 3rd 2018, Naval Group will attend the first edition of Egypt Defense Exhibition (EDEX). It is an opportunity to highlight the industrial achievements and the strength of the strategic partnership between Naval Group and Egypt. Visitors may discover Naval Group’s latest innovation on booth N° 1870.



A long-lasting partnership between Egypt and France



Naval Group has a long-term partnership with the Egyptian authorities and industry. This strategic alliance is central in the maintenance and the modernization of the Egyptian fleet and participates actively to the international rise of the Egyptian Navy. In addition, the Egyptian industrial basis is reinforced and local high added-value skills are enhanced through the industrial cooperation program coordinated by Naval Group.



Many milestones have been celebrated in the past months. The Port Said corvette, built in Egypt thanks to the expertise acquired through the successful technology transfer by Alexandria Shipyard, was launched in September 2018. The El Fateh, the first of class of the Gowind corvette series for Egypt, was built in Lorient and delivered to Egypt in September 2017. The multi-mission corvette equipped with state-of-art technology was deployed on several operational theatres.



Along with the four Gowind corvettes, the Egyptian Navy possesses powerful vessels such as the FREMM frigate Tahya Misr delivered in 2015 and the two Landing Helicopter Docks Nasser and Sadat delivered in 2016. At the end of the construction process of the Gowind corvettes, the Egyptian Navy’s fleet will include a total of seven of Naval Group’s most performant vessels.



A four hundred years military expertise



From December 3rd to the 5th, Naval Group will attend EDEX (Egypt Defense Exhibition). The exhibition is an opportunity for Naval Group to show its rich experience in international naval ship building through advanced industrial cooperation programs. Naval Group will also showcase the state-of-art innovations created for modern navies, demonstrating its capabilities in modern shipbuilding along with high tech solutions for systems and competence as leading naval integrator. Journalists will be invited on guided tours on the booth to discover the latest naval defense solutions offered to the navies, among which:



The Gowind design



The modular design of the Gowind® corvette enabled Naval Group to meet the specific requirements of the Egyptian navy in the shortest time scale possible. The Gowind® corvette, ordered in ten units, meets the challenges faced by navies in changing war environments and offers a complete, multi-mission combat ship for sovereignty operations, the fight against illicit trafficking or maritime protection.



The Gowind corvette is a concentrate of the latest technological advances developed and mastered by Naval Group in naval defense. Its sea proven stealth design offers the operational assets of a frigate. It integrates the latest generation of combat systems developed by Naval Group, SETIS®, the “Panoramic Sensors and Intelligence Module (PSIM)” – a combination of the integrated mast with its various sensors and the Operational Centre. In addition to the Egyptian contract; Malaysia bought 6 Gowind corvettes in 2012.



Belharra frigate



Belharra is the new combat ship for naval supremacy and crisis management designed for navies looking for a compact frigate able to perform a large range of missions stand-alone or within a task force either for high sea duration missions as for shallow water operation in congested and contested operational environment. As the first digital frigate, Belharra features high level capabilities in anti-air, anti-surface, anti-submarine and asymmetric warfare domains, taking into account French Navy operational legacy acquired in wartime situation.



Scorpène submarine



This submarine is capable of carrying out all types of missions, such as surface vessel warfare, anti-submarine warfare, long-range strikes, special operations or intelligence gathering. It is extremely stealthy and fast, and is equipped by weapon launching tubes, and various weapons (torpedoes, missiles, mines). Over fourteen Scorpène submarines were sold by Naval Group to foreign customers.



Canto-S



The Canto-S represents a breakthrough in the field of anti-torpedo defence. Based on dilution/confusion concept, this combat system is the only solution capable of protecting submarines against both the most advanced and the previous generation torpedoes.



MU 90



The MU 90 is the sole totally new lightweight torpedo in the world. Designed and built with the most advanced technology, it is capable to counter any type of nuclear or conventional submarine even acoustically coated, deep diving, fast evasive, deploying anti-torpedo effectors or bottomed in littoral areas.



