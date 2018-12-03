Polish National Police Accept Delivery of First Two S-70i Black Hawk Helicopters

(Source: PZL Mielec; issued Dec 03, 2018)

WARSAW --- Polskie Zakłady Lotnicze Sp. z o.o., in the presence of the Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and Minister of Interior and Administration Joachim Brudzinski, officially handed over to the Polish National Police two modern S-70i BLACK HAWK helicopters produced in Poland.



Delivery of two multimissions Black Hawk helicopters was carried out in accordance with the contract signed in May this year. The agreement also provided training for ground staff and pilots, a logistics package and service support in the first months of use.



“Police have set not only a responsible but also ambitious task for PZL. We are proud to deliver two reliable, durable and produced in Poland helicopters BLACK HAWK in 6 months from signing the contract, and join Poland to the group of international customers who chose this proven machine,” said Janusz Zakręcki, PZL Mielec President, General Director. “The modernization plan of uniformed services is important and responsible tasks. One of its elements is the modernization of the Police aviation. We are proud that Black Hawk helicopters produced in Mielec can be part of this plan and serve national security from today,” he added.



Delivery ceremony took place in the hangar of the Police Aviation Administration, where aircraft will be stationed on a daily basis. They will provide support for anti-terrorist activities carried out by the Anti-Terrorist Operations Office.



Both already delivered helicopters and the third one, contracted in November, and scheduled for delivery by the end of March 2019, were purchased from the Program of Police, Border Guard, State Fire Service and State Protection Service Program in 2017-2020.



