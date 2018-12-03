Indra and iAltitude Develop the First Simulator that Trains Military Pilots to Prevent Hypoxia in the Cabin from Lack of Oxygen

SPAIN --- Indra, one of the leading global consulting and technology companies and one of the world's leading simulation manufacturers, is working together with iAltitude, a company specializing in high altitude sports training, in the development for the Spanish Air Force of a new flight trainer, the first of its kind in the world, which incorporates a hypoxia system that reproduces the conditions of low oxygen availability which air force pilots can encounter during high-altitude flights.



The pressure in a fighter aircraft cabin decreases as it gains altitude, thereby reducing the oxygen low availability in the air. To overcome this problem, pilots use a backup oxygen mask to breathe. However, if something fails, they must be able to identify the symptoms that precede hypoxia, a dangerous state that can cause loss of consciousness in a few seconds. They will be able to react quickly only if they receive adequate training.



To this end, Indra has integrated iAltitude's normobaric hypoxia equipment in the C101 jet, the same one in which Spanish pilots train before they take control of an F18 or Eurofighter, (FT-CNH: Flight Trainer-Controlled Normobaric Hypoxia).



This system regulates the oxygen concentration pilots receive through their mask, reducing it progressively to analyze their resistance and reaction capacity.



Instructors can monitor trainee pilots physical and cognitive response in real time when faced with realistic flight situations that replicate real operations. Any change in their physiological variables or in the speed with which they react to the stimuli will be recorded for analysis.



With these data, the Aerospace Medicine Instruction Center will have one of the most advanced tool available to design training programs and strengthen pilots’ skills, abilities and safety.



The center will measure and manage all their conditions in a centralized and unified manner. The objective is to prepare them so that they can face a risk that, albeit exceptional, is critical for their safety.



Until now, training in hypoxia was mainly performed in hypobaric and normobaric sealed chambers, in which he or she can perform some exercises to detect loss of ability, not linked although to flight tasks. This new system will offer a more realist environment.



With Indra and iAltitude’s training, air force pilot training has taken a real leap forward. Hypoxia tests are now completely integrated with flight training. The capabilities of each pilot are evaluated in all kinds of circumstances and conditions, measuring their ability to complete the usual flight procedures second to second.





iAltitude is a Spanish engineering and technology company which develops hardware and software in the fields of aerospace and sport. Since being set up in 2015, the company has developed the most advanced simulated altitude training system on the market which gives its customers the best environment available. Over the past year iAltitude has carried out several R&D&I projects at the Aerospace Medicine Training Center in partnership with the Spanish Air Force. iAltitude is currently involved in an aerospace engineering project the aim of which is to understand and enhance the responses of human beings to problems caused by lack of oxygen, thus ensuring their safety.





Indra is one of the leading global technology and consulting companies and the technological partner for core business operations of its customers world-wide. In the 2017 financial year, Indra achieved revenue of €3.011 billion, with 40,000 employees, a local presence in 46 countries and business operations in over 140 countries.



