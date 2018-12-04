Opportunities for Local Companies in Future Submarine Program

(Source: Australian Department of Defence; issued Dec 04, 2018)

Local companies are being encouraged to get involved and seek opportunities in Australia’s Future Submarine Program.



Minister for Defence, the Hon Christopher Pyne MP, has welcomed the latest Future Submarine Program Industry Day which will be held on the 5th of December at the Adelaide Convention Centre.



“The $50 billion program will see Australia’s Future Submarines built in Australia, by Australians, using Australian steel,” Minister Pyne said.



“These industry forums are valuable events for Australian businesses of all sizes to learn how they can contribute to the build and sustainment phases of the Future Submarine Program.



“The forums are very important for maximising Australian industry involvement in the construction and support of the submarine fleet, creating job opportunities across Australia.



Officials from Defence, Naval Group Australia and Lockheed Martin Australia will brief industry about how they can take advantage of the opportunities from this major Defence program.



“Up to 700 people are expected to attend, with the event open to any supplier interested in becoming part of the supply chain for the Future Submarines.”



This is the 14th Submarine Industry Day held since 2016 with events having taken place in all capital cities.



Industry days will continue across Australia in 2019, keeping local companies informed on how they can be involved in the program.



-ends-





