S. Korea's Air Force Launches 5-Day Drill

SEOUL --- South Korea's air force on Monday launched a five-day air combat readiness drill after the halt of the joint air combat training with the United States this year, local media reported citing Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).



According to JCS, the air drill was aimed at maintaining the air force's combat readiness and enhance the operational capability of pilots.



Details on the drill were not known, including the number of soldiers and aircraft to be mobilized.



It came as South Korea and the United States decided to skip the Vigilant Ace joint air combat training this year in a bid to help talks to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula go smoothly.



