Embraer and NAC Sign Firm Order for Three E190 Aircraft

(Source: Embraer; issued Dec 04, 2018)

AMSTERDAM, Netherlands --- Embraer has signed a firm contract for three E190 aircraft with Nordic Aviation Capital (NAC), the global leader in regional aircraft leasing. This agreement was announced as a Letter of Intent (LoI) in July at the 2018 Farnborough Air Show. The firm order has a value of USD 156 million, based on Embraer’s list prices, and will be included in Embraer’s fourth quarter backlog.



These new aircraft will join the existing 155 E-Jets currently owned by NAC.



Embraer is the world’s leading manufacturer of commercial jets up to 150 seats. The Company has 100 customers from all over the world operating the ERJ and E-Jet families of aircraft. For the E-Jets program alone, Embraer has logged almost 1,800 orders and 1,400 deliveries, redefining the traditional concept of regional aircraft.





NAC is the industry’s leading regional aircraft lessor serving over 70 airline customers in 50 countries. The company provides aircraft to well-established carriers such as British Airways, Air Canada, LOT, Azul, Lufthansa, Garuda, Flybe, Aeroméxico and airBaltic as well as major regional carriers including Air Nostrum and Widerøe.



Embraer is a global company headquartered in Brazil with businesses in commercial and executive aviation, defense & security. The company designs, develops, manufactures and markets aircraft and systems, providing customer support and services.



Embraer is the leading manufacturer of commercial jets up to 150 seats. The company maintains industrial units, offices, service and parts distribution centers, among other activities, across the Americas, Africa, Asia and Europe



