The delivery of 8 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles of the short-range tactical class of ORLIK anticipates the agreement signed on November 30, 2018 between the Armament Inspectorate and the consortium of Polish Armaments Group companies.
Under this agreement, 40 drones will be delivered to the Army.
Short-Range Tactical Unmanned Aerial Vehicles of the Orlik-class are platforms designed to conduct reconnaissance operations through the use of optoelectronic heads and SAR radiolocation stations for the needs of Land Forces, Special Forces and Navy.
It is used for long-term imaging in a large area, in various terrain, climatic conditions, day and night.
A consortium consisting of PGZ SA, WZL No. 2 and PIT-RADWAR offered Polish Armed Forces designed from scratch and produced in Poland the PGZ-19R system.
The contract value is PLN 789.7 million; the contract includes the option to purchase additional 4 sets.
The signing of the contract is the result of the decision to build the competence in the design and production of unmanned aerial vehicles by PGZ in 2016. At that time, the Competence Center of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Systems at Wojskowe Zakłady Lotnicze no. 2 SA in Bydgoszcz was established. The Center is working on innovative BSP systems at the level of the PGZ Capital Group.
Each BSP system consists of 11 elements forming the set:
-- Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (BSP): 5 items,
-- Mobile Launch Launcher,
-- Logistic car,
-- Ground Control Station,
-- Terrestrial Data Terminal,
-- High-speed Video Terminal,
-- Portable Video Terminal.
