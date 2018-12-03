Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Dec 03, 2018)

MTU America Inc. (formerly known as Tognum America Inc.), Novi, Michigan, is awarded $7,946,893 for sole-source firm-fixed-price, delivery order N0002419FB028 under previously awarded basic purchase agreement N00024-14-A-4101 to provide the government of Israel with MTU engines and engine components to support the Israeli marine vessels under Foreign Military Sales (FMS) case IS-P-GPB involving FMS to Israel.



MTU engines and engine components will be applicable but not limited to the following MTU engine series: M90, M94, TB54, TB82, TB93, TB94, TE83, TE94, and SE84. Work will be performed in Brownstown Township, Michigan, and is expected to be completed by September 2019.



Fiscal 2018 FMS funding in the amount of $7,946,893 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



This contract was not competitively procured, in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(4) (international agreement).



The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

