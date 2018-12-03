Shaheen VII: Pakistan, China Air Forces Launch Joint Drills

(Source: Daily Pakistan; published Dec 03, 2018)

ISLAMABAD --- The air forces of Pakistan and China launched seventh joint drills, dubbed Shaheen VII, at an operational airbase in Pakistan on Sunday.



According to a PAF spokesperson, a contingent of Chinese Air Force has reached Pakistan which includes pilots and air defense controllers.



Apart from technical crew, fighter, bomber and early warning AWACS airplanes of China are also part of the military exercise, state media reported.



The sixth joint exercise was held at a Chinese airbase last year.



Pakistan has a long and strong relationship with China. The long-standing ties between the two countries have been mutually beneficial. A close identity of views and mutual interests remain the centre-point of bilateral ties.



Earlier this year, Prime Minister Imran Khan visited Chian, renewing the strategic ties with the all-weather friend.



During the visit, China also pledged bailout economic packages to support the crumbling economy of Pakistan. Around 15 agreements were inked by both countries to boost the bilateral ties.



The two sides also agreed to strengthen bilateral economic, trade and strategic relations, while they also decided to promote cooperation of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor projects.



-ends-

