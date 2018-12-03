Elbit Systems Awarded $112 Million Contract to Provide Airborne Intelligence Systems to an Asia-Pacific Country

(Source: Elbit Systems; issued Dec 03, 2018)

HAIFA, Israel --- Elbit Systems Ltd. announced today that it was awarded a $112 million contract to supply a country in Asia-Pacific with advanced airborne intelligence systems. The contract will be performed over a six-year period.



Bezhalel (Butzi) Machlis, Elbit Systems President & CEO, said: "We are pleased to be awarded this contract to supply an intelligence solution that addresses both current and future battlefield requirements. We see a continuous demand for our systems due to our unique capacity to offer comprehensive and agile solutions encompassing platforms, payloads and analysis technologies."





Elbit Systems Ltd. is an international high technology company engaged in a wide range of defense, homeland security and commercial programs throughout the world. The Company, which includes Elbit Systems and its subsidiaries, operates in the areas of aerospace, land and naval systems, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance ("C4ISR"), unmanned aircraft systems, advanced electro-optics, electro-optic space systems, EW suites, signal intelligence systems, data links and communications systems, radios and cyber-based systems.



-ends-

