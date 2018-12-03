Naval Group Strengthens Its Partnership with the Egyptian Navy for the Next Five Years

(Source Naval Group; issued Dec 03, 2018)

CAIRO --- On December 3rd, at EDEX (Egypt Defense and Security Exhibition), Naval Group signs an agreement with the Egyptian Navy. This milestone marks a new step in the long-term strategic partnership between Naval Group and the Egyptian Navy. Naval Group is proud to serve the Egyptian Navy.



The fruitful relationship between Naval Group and the Egyptian Navy is celebrated after a new positive step achieved with the successful conclusion dated 3rd of December of the contractual discussions on the In-Service Support (ISS) program over the next five-year maintenance of the vessels provided by Naval Group. This agreement lays ground to the contract framing the maintenance activity related to the Naval Group’s vessels sold to Egypt.



This activity will be managed through a new Naval Group subsidiary based in Alexandria developing the competences of high-skilled Egyptian employees. The maintenance activity will enhance further the successful industrial cooperation program supporting the construction process of the three locally built Gowind corvettes.



The signature of the agreement constitutes one more step in Naval Group’s long-term partnership with Egypt. In July 2014, the Ministry of Defense of the Arab Republic of Egypt signed a construction of four Gowind corvettes. The first of class was built in Lorient and delivered to Egypt on September 2017.



The second of the series is currently built through technology transfer in Alexandria Shipyard and was launched in September 2018. Naval Group delivered the Fremm multi mission frigate Tahya Misr in August 2015. In June 2016, Naval Group delivered two Mistral-class Landing Helicopter Dock vessels to the Egyptian Navy.





Naval Group is the European leader in naval defence. The Group designs, builds and supports submarines and surface ships. It also supplies services to shipyards and naval bases. The group reports revenues of €3.7 billion and has a workforce of 13,429 (data for 2017).



