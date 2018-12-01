Russian Aerospace Forces Test an Upgraded ABM

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued Dec 01, 2018)

Air and missile defence units of the Russian Aerospace forces have successfully carried out another test launch of the modernized antimissile of the Russian Missile Defense System at the #SaryShagan training ground in #Kazakhstan https://t.co/LF0BhYc16T pic.twitter.com/27dz7qfJSr — Минобороны России (@mod_russia) December 1, 2018

At the Sary-Shagan test site (Republic of Kazakhstan), the air and missile defence forces of the Aerospace Forces successfully tested a modernized missile of the Russian ABM system.Commander of the anti-missile defence system formation Colonel Sergei Grabchuk stated that “after a series of tests, the new ABM system has proved its characteristics and successfully completed the task, engaging the target with a given accuracy”.The anti-ballistic missile system is in service with the Russian Aerospace Forces. It is designed to protect Moscow from air and space attacks, fulfill tasks in the interests of missile early warning and space control systems-ends-