Lockheed Martin and Airbus Sign Memorandum of Agreement on Aerial Refueling

(Source: Airbus-Lockheed Martin joint statement; issued Dec. 4, 2018)

Lockheed Martin and Airbus have agreed to market the Airbus A330 MRTT tanker, which had won the original USAF tanker competition, to US military customers, giving Boeing’s troubled KC-46A Pegasus a serious run for its money. (Airbus photo)

MADRID --- Lockheed Martin and Airbus have signed an agreement to jointly explore opportunities to meet the growing demand for aerial refueling for U.S. defense customers.



The companies will seek to provide aerial-refueling services to address any identified capacity shortfall and to meet requirements for the next generation of tankers capable of operating in the challenging environments of future battlespace.



"Reliable and modernized aerial refueling is an essential capability for our customers to maintain their global reach and strategic advantage," said Lockheed Martin Chairman, President and CEO Marillyn Hewson. "By combining the innovation and expertise of Airbus and Lockheed Martin, we will be well-positioned to provide the United States Air Force with the advanced refueling solutions needed to meet 21st century security challenges."



"The U.S. Air Force deserves the best aerial-refueling technology and performance available under the sun and this great industry team, Lockheed Martin and Airbus, will offer exactly that," said Tom Enders, Airbus CEO.



The companies are taking a cooperative approach, with the Airbus A330 Multi Role Tanker Transport (A330 MRTT) at its heart, to examine a broad spectrum of opportunities. These may range from ways to support critical near-term air-refueling needs, such as a fee-for-service structure to conceptualizing the tanker of the future.



Airbus Defence and Space Head of Military Aircraft Fernando Alonso said, "The A330 MRTT has been selected by a dozen nations around the world. It is extensively proven in live operations and has been repeatedly praised by major air forces. We are convinced that the combination of Airbus' tanker expertise with Lockheed Martin's extensive U.S. presence, has the potential to provide highly effective solutions for current and future U.S. military aerial refueling requirements."



Lockheed Martin has a long and successful history of systems integration, manufacturing and maintenance, repair and overhaul operations with large airlift and tanker aircraft. When combined with Airbus expertise in this competitive space, the two companies will field a strong team to address future air refueling needs.



"Airbus is an industry leader in the aerial refueling area, and Lockheed Martin is known for cutting-edge defensive technologies and capabilities," said Michele Evans, executive vice president, Lockheed Martin Aeronautics. "This is a great opportunity for our two companies to combine our expertise – cooperating to develop world-class solutions for critical needs around the world."





