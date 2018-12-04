Russian Helicopters Take Part in EDEX 2018

(Source: Russian Helicopters; issued Dec 04, 2018)

CAIRO --- Russian Helicopters (part of Rostec State Corporation) presents the newest civilian and military helicopters as part of the first international defense exhibition EDEX 2018 held from December 3 through December 5 in Cairo.



The holding company's exhibition includes the Ka-52K combat reconnaissance and attack helicopter and the Mi-38 multipurpose helicopter. Moreover, the holding company's executives will negotiate with traditional and potential operators of Russian helicopters. After-sales service of previously delivered machines will also be discussed.



Products of Russian Helicopters will also be presented by Rosoboronexport which is one of the organizers of the exhibition. The company exporting Russian weapons and military equipment will demonstrate a full-scale specimen of the Ka-52 combat reconnaissance and attack helicopter.



Earlier, in October 2018, the president of Egypt Abdel Fattah el-Sisi saw the Ka-52 Alligator helicopter and assessed its capabilities during the visit to the Egyptian air force base.



"Africa has one of the world's largest fleets of Russian helicopters, and their number increases steadily. Taking into account the importance of the holding company's machines for the region, we are actively strengthening cooperation both in terms of supplying new helicopters and organizing quick service which is convenient for customers," said Igor Chechikov, Russian Helicopters’ Deputy CEO for Aftersales Service.



"In 2018 Russia and Egypt celebrate the 75th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations. The military and technical partnership of the countries has also lasted for a long time. Egypt became the first Arab country to purchase weapons from the USSR, and it has been one of the key customers buying Russian military equipment and weapons in this region for many years. Today we continue to develop our relations in many industries. Russia's participation in events like EDEX-2018 provides us with new opportunities for cooperation," said Victor Kladov, Director for International Cooperation and Regional Policy Department of Rostec.



The Ka-52K helicopter continues the product line of "marine" helicopters developed by the Kamov Design Bureau. It is intended for patrolling, providing fire support for troop landings, solving tasks of anti-airborne defense along the front line and at tactical depth, at any time and in any weather conditions. Modern onboard equipment ensures navigation of a helicopter when there are no landmarks in the sea.



Ka-52K differs from the basic model due to its shorter folding wing that was modernized to place heavy weapons, and to the blade folding mechanism; this will allow it to be placed in the hold compactly. The smaller size of Ka-52 shipborne helicopters makes it possible to increase the maximum number of helicopters which may be placed on a ship. An armored cockpit and the use of a catapult system that is unique to the world helicopter industry provide the pilots with the maximum level of safety that cannot be provided by any foreign helicopter of this class.



Mi-38 is one of the most advanced civilian helicopters in the world: the navigation system allows the machine to automatically follow the route, to carry out landing, hovering and stabilization in any flight mode. Mi-38's IBKO-38 integrated set of on-board equipment provides the crew with information which is necessary for ensuring a high level of flight safety.



The potential of the helicopter, combined with simplified maintenance procedures and a very comfortable cabin, makes Mi-38 very attractive for regional operators and for carrying out special tasks in the interests of civilian operators. Highly autonomous deployment, cost effectiveness and a high capacity of systems and parts make the Mi-38 helicopter more economically viable than light aircraft operated in Russia.





