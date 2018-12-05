Saab Sharpens Radar Offer with New Business Unit

(Source: Saab; issued Dec 05, 2018)

Saab sharpens its radar offer with the new business unit Radar Solutions, which consolidates airborne and surface-based radars into one single unit, headed by Lars Tossman.



The current business units Airborne Surveillance Systems and Surface Radar Solutions, both within Saab’s business area Surveillance, will merge to become a single unit 2019. By merging the businesses, Saab aims to target market needs even further and maximise synergies within the operations. The new business unit will combine all activities for airborne, ground-based, naval and fighter radars, aligning synergies in both research and development and marketing and sales.



“Radar is one of Saab’s core areas and Saab is a world leading sensor provider. With the new business unit Radar Solutions we can create even more synergies between airborne, ground-based and naval radars, further strengthening our radar offer”, says Lars Tossman, appointed head of Saab’s new business unit Radar Solutions.



Saab’s sensor portfolio includes land and Sea giraffe radars, airborne radar systems and electronic warfare. Spiral development provides continuous updates to existing products, meaning the entire portfolio is up to date with customers’ evolving needs and new threats developing.



Saab’s recent radar orders has included the sale of the advanced airborne surveillance solution GlobalEye to the United Arab Emirates, the X-band fighter AESA array to the US Government and the ground-based short-range radar Giraffe 1X. The naval radar Sea Giraffe is currently selected for six classes of US ships. The UK recently became the largest operator of Saab’s Giraffe radar and extended the support for Saab’s artillery locating system Arthur.



Lars Tossman, currently head of Saab’s business unit Airborne Surveillance Systems, has worked within Saab for 30 years. Lars Tossman has long experience and extensive knowledge of Saab’s operations and organisation and he has held several management positions within Saab.





Saab serves the global market with world-leading products, services and solutions within military defence and civil security. Saab has operations and employees on all continents around the world. Through innovative, collaborative and pragmatic thinking, Saab develops, adopts and improves new technology to meet customers’ changing needs.



