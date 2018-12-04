Patria to Train Kazakh Air Astana’s Future Pilots

(Source: Patria; issued Dec 04, 2018)

Patria has made an agreement with the Kazakh airline Air Astana to train their new pilots. Air Astana has chosen Patria Pilot Training to train their future pilots till 2022. The first students chosen by Air Astana will start their training in February 2019. The first Air Astana pilots will be trained in Patria’s state-of-the-art facilities in Pirkkala, Finland. The training takes 18 months.



“This agreement is especially welcome to Patria as it is a door-opening to the international pilot training cooperation with airlines. In Finland we already cooperate with Finnair and Norra. It is natural to start with Kazakhstan as we already have trained 36 pilots for the Kazakhstan Academy of Civil Aviation of which most work successfully for Air Astana. We consider this new cooperation to be a sign of trust and we are proud to start the long-term cooperation with them,” states Jyrki Myyryläinen, Director of Patria’s Pilot Training.





Patria is an international provider of defence, security and aviation life cycle support services and technology solutions. Patria provides its aerospace and military customers with equipment availability, continuous performance development as well as selected intelligence, surveillance and management system products and services. Patria has several locations including Finland, Sweden, Norway and Estonia.



Net sales totaled EUR 467.7 million in 2017, and Patria employs 2,800 professionals. Patria is owned by the State of Finland (50.1%) and Norwegian Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace AS (49.9%). Patria owns 50% of Norwegian Nammo, and together these three companies form a leading Nordic defence partnership.



