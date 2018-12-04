New Patrol Vessel Dmitry Rogachev Arrives in Sevastopol for State Trials

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued Dec 04, 2018)

The newest patrol vessel Dmitry Rogachev has made its first-ever visit toSevastopol for another stage of state trials.



In five days, the ship will fulfill a complex of state trials.



After the special mission, the Dmitry Rogachev will sail to Novorossiysk to perform further stages of trials.



Earlier the crew had successfully trained first artillery fire drills in zone of the Black Sea Fleet. It also trained navigation at the maximum angles of rotation and ascent by simulators of marine, coastal and air targets.



