CVW-1 Exercises with Italian Air Force

(Source; US Navy; issued Dec 04, 2018)

ADRIATIC SEA --- Aircraft from Carrier Air Wing One (CVW-1) embarked aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) conducted integrated flight operations with the Italian Air Force, Nov. 29.



The exercise utilized F/A-18s from CVW-1’s fighter squadrons, which integrated with Eurofighter Typhoon fighter aircraft from the Italian Air Force.



“Every time we fly integration events with other countries, we learn about different ways to plan and communicate,” said Lt. Steven Lozano, assigned to CVW-1 strike operations. “Additionally, we gain valuable experience training with aircraft types other than our own US Navy assets. During this exercise our aircrew learned about different training rules and terminology which will allow us to train together more easily in the future.”



The exercise took advantage of the opportunity to train with foreign Air Forces and promote interoperability.



Lozano said the exercise was a positive experience for CVW-1.



“It’s important for us to maintain good relationships and train regularly with our allies in Europe and around the world, so that we are always prepared to tackle large-scale operations smoothly and effectively,” said Lozano.



Truman is deployed in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations, supporting maritime security operations in support of U.S. national security interests.



