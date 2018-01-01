Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: U.S. Department of Defense; issued Dec. 04, 2018)

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc., Poway, California, has been awarded a $26,718,824 option (002620) to a previously awarded contract (FA8620-15-G-4040) for MQ-9 contractor logistics support phase three.



The contractor will provide an additional period of contractor logistics support for the French Air Force.



Work will be performed in Poway, California, and is expected to be completed Dec. 31, 2019. This contract involves 100 percent foreign military sales to France.



Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contract activity.



-ends-

