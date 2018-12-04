New C-27J Spartan Baseline Configuration Performs First Flight

(Source: Leonardo; issued Dec 04, 2018)

ROME --- The new C-27J Spartan baseline configuration — characterized by a brand new avionics system, new cockpit control panels and LED aircraft lights — completed its first flight yesterday at Leonardo’s Aircraft Division Turin plant.



Lucio Valerio Cioffi, Leonardo’s Aircraft Division Managing Director, said: “New operators will enjoy modern avionics and improved operational cost and performance within the aircraft flyaway price. The main benefits of the new C-27J baseline configuration are compliance with new civil aviation regulations and military requirements obsolescence risk reduction.”



The C-27J new avionic system is designed to comply with Next Generation Air Traffic Control requirements, like SESAR and NextGen, and provides TCAS 7.1 (Traffic Collision Avoidance System) capability. It features many major upgrades such as a new FMS (Flight Management System) with RNP (Required Navigation Performances) and LPV (Localizer Performance with Vertical Guidance) approach capabilities. The IFF (Identification Friend or Foe) Mode 5 has been updated at the latest standard.



New cockpit displays, new weather radar, new radio navigation, enhanced satellite communications and radio communication capabilities, new intercommunication system, new cockpit and cargo panels and lighting system with led technology have been also included. Moreover, former avionics and general systems interface boxes have been replaced with new equipment made by Leonardo’s Airborne and Space Systems Division.



The new baseline configuration is also offered in retrofit to Current Operators willing to upgrade the capabilities of their C-27J fleet.



The C-27J Spartan has already been ordered by the Air Forces of Italy, Greece, Bulgaria, Lithuania, Romania, Slovakia, United States, Mexico, Australia, Peru, Kenya, Morocco, Chad and another African country for a total of 85 aircraft.



-ends-

