Three Modernized MiG-31BM Fighter Interceptors Join Air Regiment of the Central MD in Prikamye

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued Dec 04, 2018)

Three modernized high-altitude MiG-31BM fighter interceptors have been received in accordance with State Defence Order to operate in the regiment of the Central Military District, stationed in the Perm region.



Due to modernization of avionics and new-generation weapons, the efficiency of the MiG-31BM fighter interceptor has almost tripled compared to the MiG-31 fighter interceptor.



The MiG-31BM supersonic fighter interceptor is designed for long-term patrolling and fighting high-altitude reconnaissance aircraft, strategic bombers and low-flying air targets.



The aircraft is capable of simultaneously hitting six air targets and following up to 10 air targets.



-ends-

