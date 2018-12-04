F-35 Approved to Start Formal Initial Operational Test and Evaluation (Excerpt)

(Source: Aerospace Daily & Defense Report; posted Dec 4, 2018)

By Steve Trimble

Lockheed Martin’s F-35 is set to begin later this month a long series of operational test and evaluation flights needed to prove the program is ready to enter full-rate production in fiscal year 2020, the Joint Program Office (JPO) confirmed to Aerospace Daily Dec. 4.The approval ends a 16-month delay to the start of the formal initial operational test and evaluation (IOT&E) program, although the JPO launched a series of “pre-IOT&E” events earlier this year.“Formal (IOT&E) will start later this month,” a JPO spokesman said. (end of excerpt)-ends-