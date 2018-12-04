Will Quantum Radar Change the History of Air Warfare? (excerpt)

(Source: British Forces Network; posted Dec 04, 2018)

(…/…) A quantum radar produces two radio beams, which are connected by so-called “quantum entanglement”.This is a peculiar effect in which two photons in different beams can be connected with each other, even though they are miles apart.It is a weird effect; even Einstein was doubtful about whether quantum entanglement was possible, calling it “spooky action at a distance,” but since then it has been proven to work.One beam is sent out, just like a standard radar beam, and bounces back off objects in the sky. The second, ‘idler’ beam, remains inside the system.Any reflections which come back can be matched with those in the idler beam.Entanglement means that any stray radio waves, or those that came from any other sources, such as spoofing or jamming, can be filtered out.Background noise is also eliminated, so even the faint reflections from a stealth aircraft can be spotted relatively easily.This means quantum radar can, in theory, beat current methods of countering radar.An added benefit is that, because of their low power levels, quantum radar is difficult to detect, making it less vulnerable to enemy action.The theory may be good, but getting quantum radar to work in practice is challenging. (end of excerpt)-ends-