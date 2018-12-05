Russian Helicopters to Certify A Service Center In Egypt in 2019

(Source: Russian Helicopters; issued Dec 05, 2018)

CAIRO --- Russian Helicopters Holding Company is completing the creation of maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) center for Mi-8/17 helicopters based at the facilities of Helwan Factory for Developed Industries (HFDI) in Helwan (Egypt). The Holding Company plans to certify the MRO center in Egypt in 2019.



During the first stage, the center will be carrying out maintenance and overhaul of Mi-8T and Mi-17-1V helicopters operated by EAF. Future plans include mastering of a Mi-17V-5 type.



Within 2015-2018 the Holding Company fitted HFDI with the required equipment and conducted personnel training at the Aviation Training Center of Novosibirsk Aircraft Repair Plant. Moreover, basing on the audit results of the MRO center Mil Moscow Helicopter Plant has already issued a statement on the center's readiness to perform helicopter overhaul.



"One of the key objectives of JSC "Russian Helicopters" is to organize a system of after-sales support providing first-class service throughout the complete life cycle of Russian-made rotorcraft. The holding intends to continue expanding its global network of authorized service centers. Over the past three years, in cooperation with our partners from HFDI we have performed a tremendous job establishing the MRO center for Russian-made rotorcraft at the factory's facilities.



“The Egyptian side is already in process of performing a pilot Mi-8T and Mi-17-1V overhaul upon the results of which we plan to proceed with certification of the center", announced Igor Chechikov, Deputy Director General for After-Sales Support of JSC "Russian Helicopters".



"Egypt is a long-standing and strategically important partner for Rostec. We cooperate in a wide range of areas. At the same time, helicopter industry and after-sales service of equipment are one of the key areas of our cooperation," said Viktor Kladov, Director for international cooperation and regional policy at Rostec. "Certification of the helicopter service center in Egypt opens up new opportunities for expanding cooperation with local partners."



Mi-8/17 helicopters developed by Mil Moscow Helicopter Plant (part of Russian Helicopters Holding Company) are world-famous. Reliable and low-maintenance, they remain in constant demand. They are capable of medevac and humanitarian missions, cargo and passenger transportation (including VIPs). Military-transport Mi-8/17 helicopters are designed to transport service personnel and to carry cargo inside the cabin and on the external sling.



These rotorcraft are employed for patrol or search-and-rescue operations and can also carry armament. Not once have they been used for combat operations in flashpoint conflicts as well as for anti-drug operations and missions against illegal armed groups.



