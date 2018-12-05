Test Firings for Patria Nemo Container Conducted Successfully in Demanding Sea Conditions

(Source: Patria; issued Dec 05, 2018)

The latest member of Patria’s Game Changers of the Battlefield – Patria Nemo Container has undergone vigorous test firings in demanding sea conditions on board Fast Supply Vessel in Sweden. The tests mainly concentrated on the functionality of the Patria Nemo Container in sea conditions with various firing modes, including firing on the move. Another important aspect was testing of the interface of the Patria Nemo Container and the vessel in general in harsh sea conditions and, especially while performing fire missions.







Patria Nemo Container together with the Fast Supply Vessel was performing as expected and the ground-breaking concept of the 20 ft sea container with 120 mm turreted mortar system was proving its ingenuity also as a naval weapon system. It was able to operate as a mobile firing unit, both with direct and indirect fire, thus being ideal for supporting the battle of the coastal jaeger troops / coastal rangers / marines etc.



More importantly, Nemo Container proved that it is as mobile and agile as its “brothers” directly integrated onto land (Patria Nemo) or naval platforms (Patria Nemo Navy). Patria Nemo Container was functioning perfectly on board – this time on the Swedish Fast Supply Vessel. Rapid response, accuracy, shoot & scoot, firepower, protection, mobility - all the characteristics of Patria’s Game Changers of the Battlefield were proven.



Together with the successful land tests earlier on Sisu E13TP 8x8 off-road truck, these naval tests verified that Patria Nemo Container truly opens a whole new market segment for Patria’s turreted mortar systems.





