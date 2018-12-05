India Will Defend Coastline with Brahmos Missile

(Source: Forecast International; issued Dec 05, 2018)

NEW DELHI --- India is preparing to deploy a coastal defense version of the BrahMos missile system. The system will defend the Bay of Bengal.



The BrahMos is a supersonic missile. The Indian Navy has started the process of setting up a coastal battery on Sagar Island of the Bay of Bengal.



India began to develop this deployment plan in 2013 after the purchase of naval platforms, including Chinese submarines, by Bangladesh and Myanmar. China is also increasing its presence in the waters controlled by these two nations.



China is reportedly attempting to win naval facilities in Sri Lanka.



