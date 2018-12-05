SRC to Begin Production of Counter-Mortar Radar System for Marine Corps

(Source: Forecast International; issued Dec 05, 2018)

The AN/TPQ-49 counterfire radar provides continuous 360-degree surveillance and 3-D rocket, artillery and mortar (RAM) location using a non-rotating, electronically steered antenna. (SRC photo)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. --- The Marine Corps Systems Command, Quantico, Virginia has awarded SRC, Inc. a 5-year indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract with a ceiling of $93 million.



This contract is for the sustainment support and technology refresh of the USMC inventory of AN/TPQ-49 systems and procurement of new AN/TPQ-49A systems.



The scope of work being performed includes system refresh kit installation, new system production, live fire testing, program management, initial/sustainment spares provisioning, new equipment training, technical manual production, and field service representative support.



The AN/TPQ-49 radar system is a current U.S. Marine Corps program of record and has proven to be effective at providing early warning and location of the rocket and mortar threats facing troops.



The counterfire radar provides continuous 360-degree surveillance and 3-D rocket, artillery and mortar (RAM) location using a non-rotating, electronically steered antenna.



