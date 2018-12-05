The Tests of Ukrainian Missiles Proved That Ukraine Is Capable of Defending Its Borders In the Black and Azov Sea

(Source: Ukraine National Security and Defense Council; issued Dec 05, 2018)

Following last week’s incidents in the Sea of Azov, the Ukrainian government has carried out a number of missile trials, including this Neptun anti-ship missile, to demonstrate its ability to defend its naval borders. (UKR MoD photo)

The tests of Ukrainian missiles proved that Ukraine is capable of defending its borders in the Black and Azov Seas. This was stated by Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine Oleksandr Turchynov upon completion of the tests at the military proving ground in the Odesa region.



According to him, significant results were achieved during the tests, in particular, a successful flight test of Ukrainian cruise missiles was carried out, and the coast defence system was worked out with the help of the modernized S-125 missile system.



“The task put today before cruise missiles was to check the range and accuracy of hitting surface targets”, the NSDC Secretary said adding that the target was destroyed at a distance of 280 kilometres.



Mr. Turchynov reported that aviation was involved in checking the results of hitting long-range targets and that a special point on the Snake Island was equipped.



In addition, Mr. Turchynov said that to strengthen coastal defence, the accuracy and reliability of hitting the conditional opponent’s watercraft by the S-125 missile systems, which had undergone a deep modernization at the enterprises of the Ukrainian defence industry, were checked.



“According to the results of the watercraft firing, the upgraded S-125 proved to be effective. There were 8 launches during which 8 surface targets were destroyed. This is a very good result, which proves that these modernized systems are capable of providing reliable protection against aggression both from the air and from the sea, and will significantly enhance the coast defence of the Black Sea and Azov coast”, Mr. Turchynov noticed.



After the tests were completed, the NSDC Secretary held a meeting with the leading developers of missile equipment and the military leadership to determine the priority areas for strengthening defence of the Black Sea-Azov region. The meeting took place in a new command-and-staff mobile special telecommunication complex, which was involved in coordinating missile firing.



-ends-



