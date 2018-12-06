Curtain Raiser: Sino-India Joint Exercise Hand-in-Hand 2018

(Source: Indian Ministry of Defence; issued Dec 06, 2018)

Exercise Hand-in-Hand is conducted annually as part of military diplomacy and interaction between armies of India and China. The joint exercise for the year 2018 will be conducted from 10 to 23 December 2018 at Chengdu, China. The aim of the exercise is to build and promote close relations between armies of both the countries and to enhance ability of joint exercise commander to take military contingents of both nations under command. The exercise will involve tactical level operations in an International Counter Insurgency/ Counter Terrorist environment under UN mandate.



Troops from the Indian side have been selected from 11 SIKHLI of Indian Army, while troops from a unit of Tibetan military district will be taking part. Exercise Hand-in-Hand 2018 will go a long way to further cement relationship between both the nations and will act as a catalyst in bringing bonhomie at grassroots levels between the armies of both countries.



The exercise will be conducted from 11 December 2018 in which both the contingents will establish a Joint Command Headquarter and conduct joint exercise on anti-terrorist operations. The opening ceremony for the exercise will be conducted on 11 December 2018 which will consist of a ceremonial parade and address by head of both contingents.



-ends-

