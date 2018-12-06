Contract Awarded for in-Service Support of CC-150 Polaris Fleet

(Source: Canadian Department of National Defence; issued Dec 06, 2018)

TRENTON, Ontario --- The Government of Canada is providing and sustaining the equipment the women and men of the Canadian Armed Forces need to do their important work.



In support of this, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities Marco Mendicino and Member of Parliament for Bay of Quinte Neil Ellis announced, on behalf of Defence Minister Harjit S. Sajjan and Public Services and Procurement and Accessibility Minister Carla Qualtrough, a five-year contract extension for the continued maintenance of the Royal Canadian Air Force’s fleet of five CC-150 Polaris aircraft.



The contract, valued at up to $230 million, is a renewal of the original in-service support contract awarded in 2013 to L3 MAS of Mirabel, Quebec. This contract included extension options for two five-year periods. With this renewal, the Government of Canada is helping to maintain more than 100 jobs in the aerospace sector in Quebec and Ontario.



Parliamentary Secretary Mendicino also highlighted the 75th anniversary of 437 Transport Squadron, which will take place in 2019. In commemoration of the anniversary, a CC-150 Polaris was unveiled, newly painted in historical commemorative colours.



Quotes



“With this contract, we are ensuring that the women and men of 437 Squadron have the maintenance support required to provide the Royal Canadian Air Force with essential refuelling and transport capability. Investments like these will ensure that they can continue to build on the rich 75-year history of their predecessors through their dedication and excellence,” said Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of National Defence.



“We have a duty to support our women and men in uniform and to provide the tools they need to deliver their missions. This contract is good for Canada, as it will keep our Polaris fleet in top shape and continue to sustain good, high-quality jobs for middle-class Canadians while creating economic benefits from coast to coast to coast,” said Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Public Services and Procurement and Accessibility.



“Since its formation, 437 Squadron has lived up to its motto Omnia Passim – Anything Anywhere. The Squadron transported personnel and material during the Second World War and continues that tradition to this day, transporting equipment and personnel – from troops to Royalty. As the ‘Husky’ Squadron prepares to celebrate its 75th anniversary, it marks the unit’s 25th year flying air-to-air refuelling aircraft. Today’s announcement ensures that the members of 437 Squadron have the fleet they need to perform their duties for years to come” said Lieutenant-General A.D. Meinzinger, Commander Royal Canadian Air Force.



Quick facts



-- The CC-150 Polaris is a multi-purpose, twin-engine, long-range jet aircraft that is used for strategic air-to-air refueling and transport.



-- Two CC-150 Polaris aircraft are configured for strategic air-to-air refueling, two for transport of passengers and/or cargo, and one for strategic Government of Canada transport.



-- The CC-150 Polaris contributes to both domestic and international operations. A Polaris participates in Operation BOXTOP in CFS Alert every year, and one is currently playing a major role as part of Joint Task Force-Iraq, having delivered more than 64.5 million pounds of fuel to coalition aircraft in 1,138 sorties (as of 30 November 2018).



-- As part of the in-service support contract, L3 MAS provides the necessary maintenance support to service, repair and overhaul the aircraft fleet and equipment, as well as engineering support, material management and management of related contracts.



-- First-level maintenance will continue to take place at 8 Wing Trenton, where the fleet is based and operated by 437 Transport Squadron.



-ends-

