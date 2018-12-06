The name of the first submarine, "Riachuelo", refers to the naval battle of Riachuelo Naval Battle, a decisive engagement in the Paraguayan War, with outstanding performance of the Brazilian Navy.
The ceremony can be followed in real time on the official Navy accounts on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
Marinha e Itaguaí Construções Navais realizam preparativos finais para lançamento do Submarino “Riachuelo”. Ontem (5), ele foi movimentado do Estaleiro de Construção para o shiplift, elevador de navios responsável pelo lançamento da embarcação ao mar, no próximo dia 14. pic.twitter.com/uedqXtlqCf— Marinha do Brasil (@marmilbr) December 6, 2018
This Dec. 6 statement by the Brazilian Navy on its Twitter account translates as “The Navy and Itaguaí Marine Shipbuilders are making final preparations for the launch of the submarine "Riachuelo." Yesterday (Dec. 5), she was moved from the construction shipyard to the ship-lift, which will launch the vessel into the sea on Dec. 14.
-ends-