Ceremony for the Launch of the Submarine "Riachuelo"

The launching ceremony of the submarine Riachuelo, the first of a series of four conventional and one nuclear-powered submarines being built by the Brazilian Navy, will be held at 10am on December 14 in Itaguaí, Rio de Janeiro state.The name of the first submarine, "Riachuelo", refers to the naval battle of Riachuelo Naval Battle, a decisive engagement in the Paraguayan War, with outstanding performance of the Brazilian Navy.The ceremony can be followed in real time on the official Navy accounts on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.-ends-