Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: U.S. Department of Defense; issued Dec. 06, 2018)

Having won the ACV competition over SAIC, BAE was awarded an initial $198 million contract for 30 vehicles in June; this latest contract adds $140 million for unspecified options. (BAE photo)

BAE Systems Land & Armaments LP, Sterling Heights, Michigan, is awarded a $140,354,780 modification to exercise options for the fixed-price-incentive (firm target) Contract Line Item Numbers (CLIN) 3001, 3002, and 3003 portions of a previously awarded contract (M67854-16-C-0006).



This modification is for the purchase of 30 Amphibious Combat Vehicles and associated production, fielding and support costs.



Work will be performed in York, Pennsylvania (85 percent); and Aiken, South Carolina (15 percent), and is expected to be completed in August 2020.



Fiscal 2019 procurement (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $140,354,780 will be obligated at the time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



This contract was competitively procured with proposals solicited via the Federal Business Opportunities website.



The option CLINs were included within that contract and are being exercised in accordance with FAR 52.217-7 option for increased quantity-separately priced line item.



The U.S. Marine Corps' Marine Corps Systems Command, Quantico, Virginia, is the contracting activity (M67854-16-C-0006).



