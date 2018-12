Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: U.S. Department of Defense; issued Dec. 06, 2018)

General Dynamics - Ordnance and Tactical Systems, Garland, Texas, was awarded a $264,767,596 firm-fixed-price contract for MK80 and BLU-109 Tritonal bomb components.



Bids were solicited with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Oct. 31, 2023.



U.S. Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, is the contracting activity (W52P1J-19-D-0015).



-ends-